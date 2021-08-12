Newell Brands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,421. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

