Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.17 Million

Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $609.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.20 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

NMRK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

