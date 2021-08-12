Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 191,805 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

