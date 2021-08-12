Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.67. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,411 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.