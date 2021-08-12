NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NEXI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,899. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get NexImmune alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.