NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,852 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 368,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

