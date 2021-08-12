NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $938,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

