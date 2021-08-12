NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 893 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

