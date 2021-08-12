NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $$55.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,239. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39.

