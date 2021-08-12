NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 363 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mercury General by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

