NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $364,391,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.