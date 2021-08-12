NextDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $481,306.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $481,306.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,095,993,047 coins and its circulating supply is 2,055,760,937 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

