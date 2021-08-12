Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.13. Nidec shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 141,672 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

