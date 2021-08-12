Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31. 1,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Specifically, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $906,530 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

