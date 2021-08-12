Nkcfo LLC Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SEA by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of SE stock traded up $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $305.01. 122,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,330. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $121.37 and a 12 month high of $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

