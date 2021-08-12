Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

