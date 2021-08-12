Nkcfo LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $8,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 86,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

