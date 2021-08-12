Nkcfo LLC Purchases 15,500 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $3,414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

