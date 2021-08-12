Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 900 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,845,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $142.09. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,470. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2,858.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,657 shares of company stock worth $6,311,336. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

