Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 47,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last quarter.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

