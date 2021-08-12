Nord/LB Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.69 ($12.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,256 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.15. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

