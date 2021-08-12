Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NPI traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 853,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,747. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.37. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$35.34 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

