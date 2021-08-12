Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $360.35. 34,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.04. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

