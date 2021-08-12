Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.67. 63,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

