Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $50,394,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 174,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,347. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

