Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.50. 209,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.39. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.