Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.56. 16,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,531. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

