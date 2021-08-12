Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $205,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

