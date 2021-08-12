Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

