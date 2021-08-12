nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

