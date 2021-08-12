Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $148.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

