Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. Novavax has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

