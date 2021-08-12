NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

