NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

