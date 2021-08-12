Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.