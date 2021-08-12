NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $303.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $316.14 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 547,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,131. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.