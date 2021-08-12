Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.