Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.86. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

