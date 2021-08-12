Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Eros STX Global worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $24,654,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $19,005,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $18,157,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,070,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

