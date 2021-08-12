Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,036 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Sientra worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

