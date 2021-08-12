Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to C$155.00 at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NUVCF traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

