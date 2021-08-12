Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $55.20. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 27,781 shares.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

