Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 16.87 and last traded at 17.00, with a volume of 45265 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.41.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.83.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,918,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,669,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.45.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.