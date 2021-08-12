Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564,289. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

