OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $567,135.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $567,135.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.67 or 0.99894869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014556 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,500,610 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.