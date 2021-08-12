Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.20. 8,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

