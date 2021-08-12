Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Financial Comparison

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.31% 0.59% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Old Point Financial and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.12 $5.39 million N/A N/A First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Point Financial and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $90.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.