Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,033. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,639 shares of company stock worth $2,228,516. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

