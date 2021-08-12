Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLK stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 333,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

