Oliver James Rigby Acquires 62 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 62 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

TPX stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £200.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The Panoply’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

